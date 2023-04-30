Juvenile found after escaping from Monroe County Youth Center

A juvenile is back at the Monroe County Youth Center after escaping Saturday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the youth escaped from the juvenile detention center around 6:40 p.m.

A deputy spotted the juvenile walking in the area of S. Custer Rd and Herr Road at 7:08 p.m. There was a short foot chase before they were taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities are seeking escape and malicious destruction of property charges against the juvenile.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7721.