Juvenile justice bills aim to provide Michigan youth with more support

New bills in Michigan aim to keep some juvenile offenders out of the court system and provide them with more support.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist signed a package of juvenile justice reform bills Tuesday in Detroit.

A big focus of the new bipartisan legislation is diversion and re-entry services. For example, courts and police will use risk and mental health screening tools to help them with deciding if a youth offender should participate in a diversion program. A diversion agreement must be completed within three months.

"By reducing the amount of time youths are required to spend in the system, we are helping them get on the path to their second chance sooner," Rep. Kara Hope (D-Holt) said.

Under the bills, the Office of Children’s Ombudsman is replaced by the Office of the Child Advocate. The Child Advocate will have oversight in residential facilities.

The changes ensure that courts consider factors such as a juvenile’s developmental maturity, emotional health, mental health, tribal status, and victim impacts when deciding whether to try them as an adult.

"Revising the factors a court must consider when deciding whether a young person goes to juvenile court or general criminal court means taking a holistic view of a juvenile’s circumstances and how they, their family and the public will be best served," said Rep. Kelly Breen (D-Novi).

Other bills in the package remove fees and costs associated with being part of the juvenile justice system.

"By eliminating fees and costs associated with juvenile justice system involvement, this bill ensures a fairer and more equitable system. It prioritizes the well-being of our youth, striving to reduce disparities and enhance accountability," said Rep. Carol Glanville (D-Walker).

These bills were recommended by the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform, which was founded in 2021 to explore problems with the youth justice system and offer solutions.