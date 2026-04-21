More problems arise at abandoned Detroit apartment complex leaving residents angered

The Brief The abandoned apartment complex on Greenfield, south of McNichols, had been a mess and since being cleaned up, progress has rebounded. Conrad Mallett, the city attorney of Detroit, is asking the court to hold the owner accountable for all costs and to take action to remove the illegal occupants.



An abandoned apartment complex in Detroit known for being an illegal dumping ground was cleaned up by the city. However, it has fallen back into squalor.

Big picture view:

The abandoned apartment complex on Greenfield, south of McNichols, had been a mess and has attracted attention from residents in the area and media across Metro Detroit.

So, after all the pressure, the city cleaned it up, sued the landlord, and offered housing to the squatters.

At the end of March, Mary Waters, a member of the Detroit City Council, dispatched staff from her team to help.

"Our neighborhoods must be as clean as corporate downtown. That area on Greenfield from McNichols to Puritan must be permanently cleaned up now while property owners are held accountable," she said. "The accumulation of sheer filth in that area did not happen overnight. I applaud Detroiters that have demanded an end to endangering the health, safety and welfare of our citizens."

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But, the apartment complex fell back into ruin, and neighbors are once again unhappy about the circumstances.

What they're saying:

Conrad Mallett, the city attorney of Detroit, is asking the court to hold the owner accountable for all costs and to take action to remove the illegal occupants.

In a statement, Mallett said, "This is an ongoing process and until the court orders compliance, which we hope will be soon, the problem will not be completely solved."