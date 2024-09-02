Kamala Harris back in Michigan for Labor Day campaign event

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Monday as part of her Labor Day circuit on the presidential campaign.

The Democratic nominee's latest trip to the key battleground state marks her second time to Michigan since entering the race as the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee.

Harris spoke from Northwestern High School around 1 p.m., joined by union leaders and elected officials.

"The way we celebrate Labor Day is we know that hard work is good work," Harris said. "We know that when we organize, when we bring everyone together, it's a joyful moment where we are committed to doing the hard work of lifting up America's families."

The VP once again stressed the importance of unions in building America's middle class and in setting labor laws throughout the country. She recounted the history of labor movements, such as one of the nation's first Labor Day parades in Detroit.

"For generations in Detroit and across our nation, the brothers and sisters of labor have stood together to righteously demand fair pay, better benefits and safe working conditions. And let me say, every person in our nation has benefited from that work," Harris told the crowd. "You may not be a union member – you better thank a union member. For the five-day work week, you better thank a union member. For sick leave, you better thank a union member. For paid leave, you better thank a union member."

Harris said that Republican candidate Donald Trump could reverse the nation's progress.

"As president, we will always remember Donald Trump blocked overtime benefits from millions of workers… and opposed efforts to raise the minimum wage," she said. "He appointed union busters to the National Labor Relations Board, and he supported so-called right-to-work laws."

Vice President Kamala Harris at Northwestern High School in Detroit

Both the Democratic nominee and Trump are virtually tied in polls, including in Michigan. The latest numbers reveal the Republican nominee holding a slight lead over Harris in the Great Lakes state.

An EPIC-MRA survey of 600 likely voters found Trump with a 46-45 lead in Michigan.

Combined with Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the three rust belt states represent a key avenue to victory for both candidates after the trio helped push Trump to victory in 2016 and President Joe Biden in 2020.

However, Harris told supporters in Detroit to "not pay too much attention to the polls," because "like labor always does, we are out here running like we are the underdog in this race – because we know what we are fighting for."

Before coming to Michigan, Harris did a bus tour in Georgia and her first TV interview with CNN.

Her visit to Detroit on Labor Day is not a coincidence. With the party's ties to labor and Michigan being home to the United Auto Workers Union, the candidate is leaning into the Democrats' support among working-class voters.

"She appreciates the importance of supporting the middle class, supporting workers, and supporting their unions," said Michigan General Attorney Dana Nessel. "And I think that’s why she thought it was so important to be here in the Motor City for Labor Day."

Examples of this have already been on display, including UAW President Shawn Fain's emergence at the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago.

He rallied support for Harris and called Trump a Scab.

"When unions are strong, America is strong," Harris said on Monday. "The labor movement has always understood the power of the collective and the power of unity."