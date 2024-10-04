Kamala Harris rallies in Michigan, making multiple campaign stops Friday

The Brief Kamala Harris is campaigning in Michigan on Friday, making two stops in the critical swing state with a month out from the election She will make a stop in metro Detroit before visiting Flint for a rally Donald Trump stumped at a rally in Saginaw on Thursday



Vice President Kamala Harris is making multiple stops in Michigan on Friday, pressing on in the presidential race that is now a month out from the election.

Harris will speak first in Metro Detroit around 1 p.m. before traveling to Flint to deliver remarks at a rally. FOX 2 will stream her remarks in the live player above.

She has already visited the state five times this cycle, stumping in Detroit, Romulus, and Farmington Hills, where she participated in a town hall with Oprah Winfrey.

Michigan is an important state for Democrats, representing the party's "blue wall" and the most likely path to victory in the electoral college. Her visit follows Donald Trump's rally in Saginaw on Thursday, where he spoke to supporters at the local college.