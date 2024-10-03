Donald Trump rallies in Michigan for campaign stop in Saginaw

The Brief Donald Trump is campaigning in Michigan Thursday, making another stop in the battleground state Both Trump and Kamala Harris are virtually tied in the polls of Michigan voters His VP pick JD Vance had just visited the state, campaigning in Auburn Hills.



Donald Trump is stumping in Michigan Thursday, rallying in Saginaw for a late-afternoon campaign visit to the battleground state.

Trump is expected to speak at the Ryder Center at Saginaw Valley State University. His remarks are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and FOX 2 Detroit will stream them in the live player above.

A day after his vice presidential nominee stopped in Auburn Hills and a day before Democratic nominee Kamala Harris plans to campaign in Flint, Thursday's visit will be Trump's seventh stop in Michigan.

He has also made visits to Flint, Howell, Potterville, Warren, Detroit, and Walker, which is on the west side of the state.

He will also speak at the Detroit Economic Club next week.