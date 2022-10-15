Kamala Harris swings through Michigan ahead of 2022 midterms

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Detroit on Saturday to attend an event with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Kamala Harris's trip to the Motor City will also include highlighting federal bills like the CHIPS Act which is intended to bring more manufacturing back to the country.

The first stop for Harris will include participating in a Michigan Democratic Party Finance Event with Whitmer and Gilchrist.

Her first speech will be from Focus Hope in Detroit, which helps provide education and training for minorities in the city.

From there, Harris will travel to Southfield for a voter education event with students at a local school.

Her trip to Michigan is another indication of the state's importance in the upcoming midterms. President Joe Biden was previously in the state for the Detroit Auto Show.

