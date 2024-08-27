Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris visiting Michigan for Labor Day campaign event

Published  August 27, 2024 5:07pm EDT
(FOX 2) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Labor Day as she continues her campaign circuit through swing states in the 2024 election.

Her campaign confirmed with FOX 2 that she will be in Detroit next Monday. They did not say where the vice president would be speaking or who she would be speaking with.

Michigan is already a hot bed for politics this campaign season, hosting Republican nominee Donald Trump on Monday during a National Guard Association conference at Huntington Place. His vice presidential nominee JD Vance also spoke at a rally in Big Rapids on Tuesday.

Harris previously spoke at a rally outside Detroit Metro Airport alongside her running mate Tim Walz.

