Kamala Harris visiting Michigan for Labor Day campaign event

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Labor Day as she continues her campaign circuit through swing states in the 2024 election.

Her campaign confirmed with FOX 2 that she will be in Detroit next Monday. They did not say where the vice president would be speaking or who she would be speaking with.

Michigan is already a hot bed for politics this campaign season, hosting Republican nominee Donald Trump on Monday during a National Guard Association conference at Huntington Place. His vice presidential nominee JD Vance also spoke at a rally in Big Rapids on Tuesday.

Harris previously spoke at a rally outside Detroit Metro Airport alongside her running mate Tim Walz.

More 2024 election news