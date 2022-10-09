Kanye West’s Twitter account locked two days after he was suspended on Instagram

article

Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by "Ye," has been blocked from posting on his Twitter account two days after Instagram blocked him over an anti-Semitic post.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that West’s account has been locked for violating Twitter policies. The tweet in question has been removed, but screen shots show the Saturday night tweet was another rant against Jewish people.

"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going full death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," the tweet said.

Multiple reports say West used language on Instagram that was also considered anti-Semitic in an exchange with Diddy, another rapper and media mogul. The conversation was about West wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his show during Paris Fashion Week.

The post in question was deleted, but sparked quick condemnation from the American Jewish Committee and other groups.

After Instagram blocked him, West returned to Twitter after nearly two years of silence on the platform. Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" It’s a noteworthy greeting as Musk continues his fight to buy Twitter and potentially change its censorship policies.

West has also been making headlines since he sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson last week for an in-depth interview. He told Carlson he will be president one day and has also posted a photo of a cap with "2024" on it, indicating a potential run for president in 2024.

