Kayaker drowns in Northern Michigan lake

A man drowned while kayaking in Northern Michigan on Sunday.

A person passing Dunham Lake in Roscommon County called 911 after seeing what they thought was a person drowning near a kayak around 10:45 a.m. The caller had tried to help but was unable to get the victim out of the water.

Michigan State Police and the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office used ice rescue, air boats, and a dive team in their search for the kayaker. Eventually, they pulled the body of a 24-year-old Sanford man from the lake.

Police said the victim may have been using the kayak to break the ice to fish.