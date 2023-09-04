Kayaker missing after going under water near Monroe County beach

The search for a missing kayaker is ongoing after they went under Sunday near Grand Beach in Monroe County.

Witnesses reported seeing the kayaker struggling to stay afloat on Lake Erie around 3:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Witnesses also told first responders that the kayaker, whose identity is unknown, may have gone under the water approximately 400 yards offshore.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team responded and searched for hours before suspending the search for the night at 11 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.