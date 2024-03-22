Kayla Sedoskey: Monroe man convicted of murdering 23-year-old mom

article

A year after 23-year-old Kayla Sedoskey's body was found in an abandoned Monroe County building, shot three times – a 45-year-old man was found guilty in connection to her murder.

Steven Douglas Bails Jr. of Monroe was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case of Sedoskey's death after a jury trial concluded this week, Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery A. Yorkey announced the verdict on Thursday.

The victim's body was found tied up and wrapped in a tarp with tape over her mouth at the vacant Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township on March 2, 2023, police said.

Sedoskey was a mother who lived in Monroe, a few miles from where her body was found.

Bails faces up to life in prison.

Of the six people implicated in the murder of Sedoskey, four have been convicted – including Bails and his wife, Narena Bails. The couple were initially arrested in North Carolina and later arraigned on charges in May 2023.

In February, Narena Bails and another defendant, Sierra Bemis, entered a plea of no contest to second-degree homicide charges; they are now each facing life sentences in prison as well.

In January, Alexander Feko pleaded guilty to evidence tampering and three counts of accessory to a homicide after the fact, according to Monroe County officials. He could receive a maximum sentence of 10 years for tampering with evidence, and an additional maximum of five years for each count of aiding and abetting post-homicide.

Co-defendants Bemis, Feko, and Narena Bails all testified in Steven Bails' trial.

Suspects Brin Smith and Kaylyn Ramsey are set for trial in the next two months.

Steven Bails and the three others who have been convicted will be sentenced on May 23, at 1:15 p.m., Monroe County officials stated.