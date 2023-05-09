Husband, wife arraigned in connection with murder of Kayla Sedoskey in Monroe County

article

A husband and wife were arraigned Monday on charges stemming from the murder of Kayla Sedoskey.

Steven Bails and his wife Narena Bails are charged with open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide. The couple was arrested in North Carolina but hadn't been named pending their extradition to Michigan and arraignment.

Sedoskey's body was found at the abandoned Boysville facility in Frenchtown Township on March 2.

Six people have been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Sierra Bemis 23, Brin Smith, 20, and Kaylyn Ramsey, 32, were charged with open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Alexander Feko, 26, was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to a felony, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Charges against more suspects are possible as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at D/Sgt Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.