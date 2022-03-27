Keiashia Love was shot to death in October in Detroit; police are still searching for her killer

Keiashia Love was murdered on Detroit's east side on Oct. 20, 2021. Her killer is still wanted by police.

Her mother received the news of her daughter's death 2,000 miles away; in California.

"I got a call from one of my daughter's friends, and she said 'ma'am I'm just calling you to tell you that your daughter is no longer with us'. I was like what?," said Keiashia's mom. "I just dropped everything and jumped straight on the phone. I'm calling hospitals, morgues… I'm calling everywhere."

Investigators said that Keiashia was outside a home in the 14000 block of Glenwood St near Peoria Ave in Detroit.

Around 4:59a.m., investigators said someone pulled up in a black Kia and had a brief conversation with Keiashia. The suspect then fired multiple shots.

They got out of their car, took something from Keiashia, got back in the car and took off.

"When I talked to her a couple of days before, I sent her the names of different places she could go to. She just kept screaming' 'I don't trust nobody around me' and she was clearly scared, and it made me cry. I'm a tough mom, and it made me cry. So I was… I guess I just thought she had time to make it out," said Keiashia's mom.

Keiashia had been a victim of sex-trafficking initially after meeting someone in California, and then she was trafficked in Detroit, according to her mom. Keiashia's mom is an advocate to stop human trafficking.

While Keiashia was in Detroit, she was charged with setting three abandoned homes on fire.

"She kind of lost her mind. She was in her trauma and some things happened, and she ended up getting incarcerated," said Keiashia's mom. "When she set those houses on fire, she had a traumatic incident in the houses where she was almost murdered in the house. So she would tell me every time she was in the house she would have flashbacks."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

"The last thing we want is for someone else to lose their daughter or their loved one, because that is a dangerous person. And to have a person like that still out, I just pray that it weighs on somebody's heart, and they say you know what, I'm going to stand up in this situation because when one of us gets justice, we all get justice," said Keiashia's mom.

Anyone with information about this crime can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1(800)SPEAK-UP or at 1800speakup.org.

