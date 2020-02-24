Kenyel Brown, suspect in several area murders, in 'critical condition' after self-inflicted gunshot wound

A man that Detroit police believe is tied to six separate homicides has been found.

Kenyel Brown, the man identified as a person of interest in murders in multiple cities, including Detroit, Highland Park, and River Rouge, was at the center of a citywide manhunt this weekend.

DPD sources report he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is in critical condition.

"This has been an ordeal really since February when we really ramped up our investigative work," said Police Chief James Craig during a news conference.

Craig said Brown was first spotted by a book store clerk around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. After police responded, Brown reportedly left the location, heading toward Eight Mile in Oak Park. After a K-9 search, they saw him and he started to evade police and jumped a fence in the yard of a home.

He allegedly fired a single shot into his head. After police found him, first responders initiated life-saving measures. Medics lost a pulse multiple times and had to bring him back. He is now being treated at a local hospital and his status is listed as "extreme critical".

Dozens of police officers and squad cars were spotted at a busy scene near Coolidge in Detroit later Monday afternoon.

Authorities first announced on February 6 that Brown was wanted for a double murder in River Rouge in late January. Two people, a 52-year-old man and a 48-year-old, were killed in the shooting and a third was critically injured in the shooting on Beechwood Street.

The 44-year-old man who survived the shooting flagged down police just before 10 p.m. that night and told police he'd been shot.

Brown was named a suspect the next day.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, police in Highland Park were called by a man who said he saw a truck parked and running when he left for work int he morning. When he returned home, it was still parked in the same spot and was still running.

The neighbor went to look in the truck and found a man shot to death in the passenger seat.

Later that week, Highland Park Police confirmed Brown was a person of interest in the murder.

On Feb. 20 in Detroit, police announced Brown was a suspect in a homicide reported on Eight Mile inside a business.

Teh 40-year-old suspect was announced by U.S. Marshals as a person of interest Friday morning at a news conference.

Stay with FOX 2 as more details come in.