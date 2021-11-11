KFC creates holiday sweaters for its fried chicken buckets

To celebrate the upcoming holiday season, Kentucky Fried Chicken is unveiling a new way to stay warm this winter: the Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger.

According to the fast-food company, the one-of-a-kind knitted sweater will feature a KFC holiday design that slides cozily onto a bucket of its famous fried chicken. The sweater also comes with built-in mittens to safely carry your fried chicken to the holiday potluck or outdoors in the chilly weather.

KFC customers can receive the limited-edition "Bucket Hugger" with the purchase of a qualifying bucket meal at KFC.com or on the KFC app November 9-11, while supplies last (KFC)

Starting Nov. 9 through Nov. 11, while supplies last, customers who order a qualifying KFC bucket meal for delivery or pickup on KFC.com or the KFC app will receive a confirmation email to claim their own seasonal bucket.

The offer is only available online.

If you miss out on the sweater buckets, KFC says its 2021 limited-edition holiday bucket designs will still arrive at U.S. restaurants by the end of November.

The 2021 KFC holiday bucket features a "Winter Chickenland" scene celebrating the fun of the great outdoors.

"In Winter Chickenland, everything is finger lickin’ good—crispy drumsticks hang from the trees like icicles as children play in the fluffy white mashed potato snow," the company wrote in its press release on Nov. 8.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.