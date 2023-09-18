Kick off Halloween season with Night at the Museum: Brews and Boos Fest in Dearborn

Ever wanted to wander through a museum with a drink in hand? You can do just that at Night at the Museum: Brews and Boos Fest at the Dearborn Historical Museum.

The night of Sept. 29, the Commandant's Quarters will feature adult drinks, live music, food from local restaurants, yard games, glow-golf, tarot readings, a photo booth, and more.

RELATED: Southeast Michigan haunted house guide

A $30 advance ticket gets you entry to the event and six samples, with the option to buy more samples. If available, tickets will be $35 at the door.

Money raised supports the museum's community programming and renovations. The event is being held with the nonprofit Museum Guild of Dearborn.

Buy tickets here.

---

Watch FOX 2 News Live