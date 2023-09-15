Southeast Michigan haunted house guide: Where to get scared this Halloween season
Looking for a place to get scared this Halloween season?
Haunted houses are starting to open around Southeast Michigan.
Algonac – Mill St. Trail of Terror
Haunted forest
- Open: October 14, 21, 28 from 8-10 p.m.
- Cost: Free (donations appreciated)
Armada – Blake’s Big Apple Haunted Attractions
Spookyland, haunted hayride, zombie paintball, haunted barn
- Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Sept. 15 through Oct. 29
- Cost: $17.95-79.95
Commerce Township – Glenlore Trails
Haunted forest
- Open: Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 22 until Oct. 29
- Cost: $15-25
Fowlerville – Slaughterhouse Adventure
Haunted house, haunted corn maze, haunted hayride
- Open: TBA
- Cost: $20-35
Grosse Pointe Farms – Haunted Garage Productions
Haunted garage
- Open: Friday through Sunday in October beginning Oct. 6
- Cost: TBA
Holly – Rotten Manor
Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted theater
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Friday-Sunday the first weekend of October, and Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 30. Also open Oct. 30 Halloween
- Cost: $25-75
Inkster – The Haunted Funeral Home
Haunted house
- Open: TBA
- Cost: TBA
Jackson – Jackson's Underworld
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Fridays through Sundays through October; also open on Oct. 30 and Halloween
- Cost: $30-35 (VIP available as well)
Madison Heights – Azra Chamber of Horrors
Haunted house
- Open: TBA
- Cost: TBA
Monroe – Spooky's Funhouse
Haunted house
- Open: Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15; Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21
- Cost: $10 for children, $15 for adults
Monroe – House of Haunt
Outdoor haunted house
- Open: Weekends in October
- Cost: $15; $20 for combo ticket that includes Michigan Museum of Horror
New Haven – Scarefest Scream Park
Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted maze
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September beginning Sept. 15; Fridays-Sundays from Oct. 1 through Oct. 30
- Cost: $15 per attraction (VIP available as well)
Onsted – Haunting in Irish Hills
Haunted drive-thru, haunted house, haunted train car, haunted hayride
- Open: TBA
- Cost: TBA
Pinckney – Terrorfied Forest
Haunted forest
- Open: Friday and Saturday on opening weekend Sept. 29; Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 29
- Cost: $28 (VIP available as well)
Pontiac – Erebus Haunted Attraction
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September beginning Sept. 15; weekends and some weekdays in October
- Cost: $20-35 (VIP available as well)
Romulus – Deranged Haunted Attraction
Haunted town
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September beginning Sept. 22; Fridays-Sundays beginning Oct. 6; also open Oct. 30 and Halloween
- Price: $22 (VIP available as well)
Taylor – The Scream Machine
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Fridays through Sundays from Oct. 6 through Oct. 15; Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 19 through Oct. 29; also open Oct. 30 and Halloween
- Cost: $25-33
Westland – Eloise Asylum
Haunted house
- Open: Opens Saturday, Sept. 23; Friday and Saturday the weekend of Sept. 29; Friday through Sunday through Oct. 29; Nov. 4
- Cost: $42 for two attractions (VIP available as well)
Westland – Hush Haunted Attraction
Haunted house
- Open: Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 29; Sundays beginning Oct. 6; Wednesdays beginning Oct. 11, with more days added as Halloween approaches; Halloween and Nov. 3-4
- Cost: $19.99-34.99 (VIP available as well)
Ypsilanti – Wiard's Night Terrors
Haunted houses, haunted hayride
- Open: Saturday, Sept. 16; Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 23 until Oct. 6; Fridays-Sundays from Oct. 6 through Oct. 29
- Cost: $32-63
Can't see the map below? Click here.