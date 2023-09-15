Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Michigan haunted house guide: Where to get scared this Halloween season

By Amber Ainsworth
Looking for a place to get scared this Halloween season?

Haunted houses are starting to open around Southeast Michigan. 

Algonac – Mill St. Trail of Terror

Haunted forest

  • Open: October 14, 21, 28 from 8-10 p.m.
  • Cost: Free (donations appreciated)

Armada –  Blake’s Big Apple Haunted Attractions

Spookyland, haunted hayride, zombie paintball, haunted barn

  • Open: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays beginning Sept. 15 through Oct. 29
  • Cost: $17.95-79.95

Commerce Township – Glenlore Trails

Haunted forest

  • Open: Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 22 until Oct. 29
  • Cost: $15-25

Fowlerville – Slaughterhouse Adventure

Haunted house, haunted corn maze, haunted hayride

  • Open: TBA
  • Cost: $20-35

Grosse Pointe Farms – Haunted Garage Productions

Haunted garage

  • Open: Friday through Sunday in October beginning Oct. 6
  • Cost: TBA

Holly – Rotten Manor

Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted theater 

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Friday-Sunday the first weekend of October, and Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 30. Also open Oct. 30 Halloween
  • Cost: $25-75

Inkster – The Haunted Funeral Home

Haunted house

  • Open: TBA
  • Cost: TBA

Jackson – Jackson's Underworld

Haunted house

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Fridays through Sundays through October; also open on Oct. 30 and Halloween
  • Cost: $30-35 (VIP available as well)

Madison Heights – Azra Chamber of Horrors

Haunted house

  • Open: TBA
  • Cost: TBA

Monroe – Spooky's Funhouse

Haunted house

  • Open: Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15; Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21
  • Cost: $10 for children, $15 for adults

Monroe – House of Haunt 

Outdoor haunted house

  • Open: Weekends in October
  • Cost: $15; $20 for combo ticket that includes Michigan Museum of Horror

New Haven – Scarefest Scream Park

Haunted house, haunted hayride, haunted forest, haunted maze

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September beginning Sept. 15; Fridays-Sundays from Oct. 1 through Oct. 30
  • Cost: $15 per attraction (VIP available as well)

Onsted – Haunting in Irish Hills

Haunted drive-thru, haunted house, haunted train car, haunted hayride

  • Open: TBA
  • Cost: TBA

Pinckney – Terrorfied Forest

Haunted forest

  • Open: Friday and Saturday on opening weekend Sept. 29; Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 29
  • Cost: $28 (VIP available as well)

Pontiac – Erebus Haunted Attraction

Haunted house

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September beginning Sept. 15; weekends and some weekdays in October
  • Cost: $20-35 (VIP available as well)

Romulus – Deranged Haunted Attraction

Haunted town

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September beginning Sept. 22; Fridays-Sundays beginning Oct. 6; also open Oct. 30 and Halloween
  • Price: $22 (VIP available as well)

Taylor – The Scream Machine

Haunted house

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays in September; Fridays through Sundays from Oct. 6 through Oct. 15; Thursdays through Sundays from Oct. 19 through Oct. 29; also open Oct. 30 and Halloween
  • Cost: $25-33

Westland – Eloise Asylum

Haunted house

  • Open: Opens Saturday, Sept. 23; Friday and Saturday the weekend of Sept. 29; Friday through Sunday through Oct. 29; Nov. 4
  • Cost: $42 for two attractions (VIP available as well)

Westland – Hush Haunted Attraction

Haunted house

  • Open: Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 29; Sundays beginning Oct. 6; Wednesdays beginning Oct. 11, with more days added as Halloween approaches; Halloween and Nov. 3-4
  • Cost: $19.99-34.99 (VIP available as well)

Ypsilanti – Wiard's Night Terrors

Haunted houses, haunted hayride

  • Open: Saturday, Sept. 16; Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 23 until Oct. 6; Fridays-Sundays from Oct. 6 through Oct. 29
  • Cost: $32-63

