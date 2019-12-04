Kid Rock won't renew Made in Detroit restaurant's license at LCA

Kid Rock's restaurant Made in Detroit, one of the many eateries built in the Little Caesar's Arena, won't have its license renewed.

It was a decision made by the native-Detroit musician, says the establishment's owner.

"We have been in contact with Kid Rock. He has voluntarily decided not to renew his licensing agreement for the Kid Rock's Made in Detroit restaurant which comes up for renewal in April," wrote Chris Granger, group president of Sports and Entertainment, Illitch Holdings in a statement.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, made headlines recently after footage acquired by TMZ showed him making several lewd comments on a stage at his Honky Tonk Bar in Nashville.

In what appears to be a drunken rant directed toward several high-profile female personalities, Rock hurled insults at Oprah Winfrey and the View's Joy Behar.

"Oprah Winfrey is like 'Hey, I just want women to believe in this sh*t.'" Rock said. "F*ck her. She can suck d*ck sideways. And if you say that, people say, 'Hey, I'm pretty sure Kid Rock's a racist.' I'm, like, 'Okay, fine. F*ck off.'"

While neither party is connecting the incident with his restaurant's license non-renewal, Rock has made it clear he isn't apologetic about his comments. After the footage went viral, he tweeted out his response.

However, in a Facebook post made the same day, he did make a note of informing audiences that his actions shouldn't surprise anyone.

"I am just saying what a lot of people think. Not saying I should be, but sometimes I just do. Oh well. I have a big mouth and drink too much sometimes, shocker!" he wrote before adding, "I also work hard and do a ton to help others out but that's just back page news because the press hates I love Trump, f*** them too."