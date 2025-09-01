Kidnapped man found at scene of burning SUV on Detroit's east side

The Brief A kidnapped man was recovered by Detroit police at the scene of his burning SUV on Detroit's east side. He was found on the east side near Mount Elliot and Stockton early Monday morning.



A kidnapped man was found at the scene of a burning SUV on Detroit's east side Monday morning.

What we know:

Detroit police say the vehicle was discovered engulfed in flames in the 1850 block of Mt. Elliott at Stockton.

The man, who owned the burned SUV, was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The man's injuries and whether he was tied up are not known. It is unclear how he knew the suspect or suspects or why he was targeted.

Detroit police are investigating what led to his kidnapping.

