Expand / Collapse search

Kidnapped man found at scene of burning SUV on Detroit's east side

By David Komer
Published  September 1, 2025 1:59pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
Kidnapped man found by police at scene of burning SUV in Detroit

Kidnapped man found by police at scene of burning SUV in Detroit

A man taken against his will was found by Detroit police on the city's east side near his burning SUV.

The Brief

    • A kidnapped man was recovered by Detroit police at the scene of his burning SUV on Detroit's east side.
    • He was found on the east side near Mount Elliot and Stockton early Monday morning.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A kidnapped man was found at the scene of a burning SUV on Detroit's east side Monday morning.

What we know:

Detroit police say the vehicle was discovered engulfed in flames in the 1850 block of Mt. Elliott at Stockton.

The man, who owned the burned SUV, was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The man's injuries and whether he was tied up are not known. It is unclear how he knew the suspect or suspects or why he was targeted.

Detroit police are investigating what led to his kidnapping.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.

The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit