Kidnapping conspiracy: Family plotted abduction of Detroit man in viral $100k gift video

Five suspects — including family members — have been charged in an elaborate conspiracy to kill and rob a Detroit man gifted $100,000 after a chance encounter with a social media influencer.

Federal charges have been filed in the plot that saw Curtis Dixon kidnapped driven to ATMs to withdraw money, beaten, tied up and his car set ablaze - with him inside.

Suspects charged are Roland Terrell Chatmon, Dnequia Stroman, Ieasha Ann Stroman (married to Dnequia), Leica Doreen Lopez Martinez and Kenneth Paul Anderson in US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Roland Terrell Chatmon is Dixon's nephew - his mother is the sister of Dixon's wife. Dnequia Stroman, may be related, investigators said.

Dixon found himself in the spotlight after acting as a Good Samaritan and being recognized by influencer Zach Dereniowski who goes by MDMotivator in late August.

Dixon helped a man who appeared to be blind, which was actually Dereniowski who said he was the "first kind person to help him."

The 27-page complaint details "probable cause that the defendants all conspired and agreed to unlawfully seize, confine, kidnap, abduct, and carry away and hold Victim 1 and Victim 2 for the purpose of obtaining cash, money from Victim 1’s bank accounts, and other personal property, by using any means."

In the complaint, Dixon is Victim 1 and Victim 2 is his wife (read full complaint at bottom).

Chatmon discusses Dixon's windfall

Investigators say a plan was hatched with a phone call from Chatmon's brother who was serving time in Wayne County Jail.

On Aug. 20, Chatmon allegedly said in a recorded conversation "I said that ***** better not make me turn a hustle." Chatmon said that Dixon received a brand-new car, a "crib," and "100 racks."

On August 22, 2025, Chatmon stated to his brother that he was "trying to figure some s**t out," because he had to borrow some "cheese." Chatmon stated he was struggling, and that, "I need some racks real quick. I’m tired of this s**t."

A follow-up call on Aug. 24 was a three-way call involving Chatmon, his brother and his mother.

On the recording, Chatmon's brother said "Twin it's time to come out of retirement baby." Chatmon responded "Hey man, I can get a couple portions of those dollars."

On Sept. 1, police responded to a reported home invasion at Dixon's residence in Southwest Detroit. Dixon's wife reported two armed suspects pointed a gun at her, tied her up and stole a safe.

At around the same time, DPD responded to a vehicle fire on the east side near Mount Elliot and Nevada.

Dixon's Denali SUV remains after the fire.

Dixon told police he was robbed at gunpoint and tied up in the back of his SUV, driven to multiple locations including ATMs. He told police he was also driven to his home to steal a safe.

Dixon was found on the ground near his GMC Yukon Denali that was engulfed in flames when police arrived. Witnesses said they pulled him out from inside.

Investigators learned that Dixon was allegedly lured into the trap by Leica Doreen Lopez Martinez who, on Vernor, asked him for a ride, claiming her car broke down.

After transporting her to the area of Filer Avenue on the east side, Dixon was ambushed by an additional man and female suspects.

His hands and feet were bound, a shirt placed over his head and the additional suspects demanded "money or they would kill his wife."

From there, multiple stops were made with Dixon bound in the back of the SUV to withdraw money, as well as a stop at his residence.

Federal investigators say that cellular phone data was used to track the suspect's locations throughout the incident along with surveillance cameras from gas stations, banks and ATMs.

At left, two suspects approaching a bank ATM, at right, suspect Leica Doreen Lopez Martinez.

Post kidnapping call

On September 1, Chatmon’s brother called him again from jail. In that call, Chatmon said "They done got the old YN man. . . . They done got (Dixon's) a** dawg. Somebody got that ***** bro. . . . They caught the ***** with his pants down."

Investigators say on the recording Chatmon gave his brother details about the kidnapping.

His brother then remarked that they kidnapped Dixon for some "cheese he ain’t even got yet?" Chatmon responded that they got him for something "light."

On Sept. 6, Chatmon's brother called him again from jail and Chatmon referred to Dnequia Stroman as a family member while also talking about Lopez Martinez.

Chatmon's brother then said that (Dixon) better "get right" or it could be another "episode."

Chatmon stated he told their mother those "YNs" and "Young b**ches" going to "get on his a** again."

On Sept. 25, ATF agents executed search warrants finding drugs and guns among the recovered evidence including items from the stolen safe.

Dixon benefited from a crowdfunding campaign that raised over $100,000 for him along with other gifts including $5,000 from Dereniowski, a new car and $2,500 from American Jewelry and Loan where he was planning to pawn his wedding ring to pay his utility bill.

What's next:

The court documentation did not list a date for future federal court appearances.

Dig deeper:

Read the full complaint in the attachment below: