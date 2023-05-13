Kidnapping outside Detroit hospital Saturday morning, police search for suspect and victim
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for the suspect that kidnapped a woman outside the Detroit Receiving Hospital Saturday morning.
The Detroit Police Department said the kidnapping happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of St. Antoine St outside the hospital.
Victim: Patrice Wilson, 30s (photo: Detroit Police Department)
They are said to be in a black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus with a Michigan license plate of #OPKS20.
Vehicle: Black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus (photo: Detroit Police Department)
The Detroit Police Department will provide further information at a 2 p.m. press conference.
Lincoln Nautilus stock photo (Detroit Police Department)
