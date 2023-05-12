Former Michigan gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault after crimes reported on voicemail years later

article

A man who used to coach gymnastics in West Michigan is facing charges after allegations of sexual abuse surfaced years later.

An investigation that began in March led to the arrest of 49-year-old Shannon Guay in Florida, where he now lives, on Wednesday. He is accused of sexually assaulting five minors.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, a business in Plainfield Township began receiving concerning voicemails about possible past assaults at the location that may have involved a former employee.

Related: Former ICE agent sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting children

Investigators learned that some victims were abused at a business that was called Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics on Coit Avenue near Plainfield around 2006-2008. The alleged assaults also occurred at two other locations, authorities said.

Guay is charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and seven counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is awaiting extradition to the Kent County Jail.

Authorities said they are investigating to see if there are other victims since Guay was a coach.