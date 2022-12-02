Killer wanted 2 years after man found dead, dog injured in vacant Detroit building

article

Two years ago, a man was found dead in a vacant Detroit building, while his dog was hurt.

Jessie Eastwood aka Johnnie Best had been murdered. His body was found inside 6466 Jefferson on Dec. 8, 2020.

Eastwood's dog, Baby Girl, was injured near him.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $3,575 reward for information. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.