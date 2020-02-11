Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna were laid to rest during private ceremony, death certificate reveals

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were laid to rest on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, according to his death certificate.

FOX 11 has obtained a copy of the death certificate offering more details about Kobe's passing and possible burial.

According to the certificate, the remains were transferred to Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California.

Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary are handling the arrangements for the Bryant family.

The document states that Bryant died in a "commercial helicopter crash" and lists his official cause of death as "blunt trauma," with the "time interval between onset and death" cited as "rapid."

RELATED: News related to the life and death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

The certificate lists Kobe as an "author, producer, and athlete," and says that he had been in the entertainment business for 24 years.

Advertisement

Kobe lived and had a home in Newport Coast which is a part of Newport Beach, California.

The community was left in mourning after his sudden death.

At this local Starbucks where Kobe was a regular, signs are posted in his honor. Customers recalled seeing the 'Black Mamba' often.

Broderick Crawford who is a regular customer remembered seeing Kobe.

"Over the last 5 to 6 years it’s been ongoing so to have him not here has definitely made an impact on a lot of people, ” Crawford said.

Bryant was among nine individuals who perished when their helicopter crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant coached Gianna’s team, which was scheduled to play that afternoon. She and two teammates were among the deceased.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The other victims were identified as John Altobelli, along with his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Sarah and Payton Chester, youth basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

A preliminary report released Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board stated that wreckage from the helicopter that crashed did not show any sign of engine failure. The NTSB update included factual details, however, findings regarding a cause for the crash isn’t expected for a year or more.

RELATED: Timeline of helicopter flight that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 8 others

Following news of Bryant’s death, fans spontaneously swarmed Staples Center within hours of the crash, creating a massive memorial of flowers, balloons, jerseys, stuffed toys, and basketballs. The items were removed two weeks after the crash, and fans were urged to donate to a Bryant foundation rather than bring more gifts and flowers.

The deaths shook Los Angeles and the sporting world. A public memorial for Bryant and the other victims is scheduled at Staples Center for Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.

The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by Gianna.

FOX 11's Stephanie Stanton, Shelly Insheiwat and The Associated Press contributed to this report.