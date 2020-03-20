Kroger's Michigan stores dedicate shopping times for seniors, expectant mothers and first responders

article

Kroger is adjusting its store hours amid the coronavirus emergency to better accommodate re-stocking needs, and to also give senior citizens, expectant mothers and first responders the opportunity to shop without the rush.

Beginning Monday, March 23, Kroger will dedicate the first shopping hour from 7 – 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to senior shoppers, expectant mothers, first responders and those with compromised immune systems.

Additionally, Kroger stores will now close at 9 p.m. to accommodate cleaning and restocking.

Kroger encourages all other customers to shop between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. all other days of the week.

Kroger pharmacy hours will remain the same and vary by store.

"Kroger wants to provide these groups with the ability to purchase the items they need when fewer shoppers are present," said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. "We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community during this time of uncertainty. We thank our customers for their kind consideration, which impacted our decision to provide special hours for seniors and those who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 coronavirus."

Kroger is just one of many national retailers that have adjusted hours amid the coronavirus outbreak emergency.

Advertisement

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 2 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.