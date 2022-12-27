Kwame Kilpatrick wants end to supervised release, claims $1.5 million in restitution was paid

article

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is asking a judge to end his supervised release, while claiming that the more than $1.5 million debt he owes has been satisfied.

Kilpatrick was granted clemency by former President Donald Trump in 2021 after he was sentenced to 28 years in prison for corruption. He was ordered to three years of supervised release and must still pay restitution for taking kickbacks while mayor.

In a motion filed Tuesday, Kilpatrick also claimed that the restitution he owes was paid through liquidated and seized liquid assets from co-defendant Bobby Ferguson.

Reasons cited in the motion about why he should be released from supervision include that he attended programs while in prison, he has no recent criminal activity, he has taken up a role in his church, and there is no evidence he is a risk to the public, to name a few. The motion also noted that Kilpatrick is a father to a new son, and he may struggle to provide for his family if the motion is not granted.

Kilpatrick also wants to be able to travel to attend ministry events.

According to the motion, "denying Kilpatrick the opportunity for a second chance could potentially stymy his ability to positively impact the many individuals who are inclined to make the same terrible decisions that he once did."