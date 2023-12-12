Expand / Collapse search

'Labatt On Ice': The Rink at Campus Martius hosting adult-only night this week

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ice skate and drink beer during an adult-only night Thursday at The Rink at Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit.

Labatt On Ice is for people 21 and up only, and includes free ice skating and skate rentals for the first 300 people. Ice skating starts at 6 p.m.

Related

Royal Park Hotel bar transforms into winter wonderland for holiday season
article

Royal Park Hotel bar transforms into winter wonderland for holiday season

Christmas decorations adorn the bar at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester as part of the hotel's holiday celebrations.

From 6-9 p.m., there will be giveaways and skating, as well as beer for sale.

The ice rink is open through March 3, 2024. Ticket prices range from $8 to $12, and skate rentals are $6.

Watch FOX 2 News Live