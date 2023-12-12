'Labatt On Ice': The Rink at Campus Martius hosting adult-only night this week

Ice skate and drink beer during an adult-only night Thursday at The Rink at Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit.

Labatt On Ice is for people 21 and up only, and includes free ice skating and skate rentals for the first 300 people. Ice skating starts at 6 p.m.

From 6-9 p.m., there will be giveaways and skating, as well as beer for sale.

The ice rink is open through March 3, 2024. Ticket prices range from $8 to $12, and skate rentals are $6.