Labor Day lineups for Detroit Jazz Fest, Arts Beats & Eats
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend.
The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit.
Detroit Jazz Fest - Lineup
JP Morgan Chase Main Stage
12:45 PM
University of Michigan Jazz Showcase
2:45 PM
Theo Croker II Love Qauntum Feat. Gary Bartz
4:45 PM
Dianne Reeves
7:15 PM
2022 Artist-in-Residence Chucho Valdes Quartet
Carhartt Amphitheater Stage
2 PM
Ethan Iverson Trio (with Larry Grenadier and Nasheet Waits)
4 PM
Artemis featuring Renee Rosnes, Ingrid Jensen, Nicole Glover, ALexa Tarantino, Noriko Ueda & Allison Miller
6:15 PM
John Scofield's "Yankee Go Home" Featuring Vicente Archer, Jon Cowherd & Josh Dion
Absopure Waterfront Stage
11:45 AM
Detroit Public Schools Showcase
2:15 PM
Ralphe Armstrong
4 PM
2022 Legacy Artist Alvin Waddles Trio
6:15 PM
JD Allen Trio
Pyramid Stage
2 PM
[Human Music] Winner of the DJFF Collegiate Combo Competition
4 PM
Signal Quartet
5:45 PM
Emmet Cohen Trio
Arts, Beats, Eats - Lineup
Jim Beam National Stage
3:00 PM
Polish Muslims (Polka Rock)
4:00 PM
Your Generation In Concert (Tribute/Covers)
6:30 PM
Rob Base & Montel Jordan (Hip-Hop/R&B)
7:45 PM
Flo Rida (Hip-Hop/R&B)
Shorts/Old Nation Alternative Rock Stage
12:15 PM
Good Greene (Alternative Hip-Hop)
1:45 PM
Remnose (Alternative/Indie)
3:15 PM
Reuther (Rock/Punk)
4:45 PM
Those Legs (Indie)
6:15 PM
Nadim Azzam (Alternative/Hip-Hop)
8:00 PM
Autumn Kings (Alt Rock)
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Rock Stage
12:00 PM
Nick & Keelan (Acoustic Variety Top 40 Covers)
1:30 PM
J Michael & The Heavy Burden (Acoustic/Folk Rock)
3:00 PM
BandWagon (Alternative/Classic Rock)
4:30 PM
Chris Canas Band (Blues/Soul)
6:00 PM
Standing Room Only (Rock/Classic Rock )
7:45 PM
The Reefermen (Rock)
Baker College Country/Americana Stage
12:00 PM
Leonardo (Acoustic/Americana)
1:30 PM
Hard Luck Pete & The Wrong Way Streets (Country)
3:00 PM
Jacki Danies Show (Pop/Country)
4:30 PM
Kate Hinote Trio (Alternative/Folk)
6:00 PM
Tyler Roy (Country/ Rock)
7:45 PM
The Orbitsuns (Old School Country/Outlaw Country)
Michigan Lottery R&B Stage
12:15 AM
Kenyatta Rashon (R&B)
1:45 PM
The No Boundaries Quartet (Jazz/Funk)
3:15 PM
Weebone Entertainment (Neo-Soul/R&B)
4:45 PM
Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations (Motown)
6:15 PM
Nique Love Rhodes & the NLR Experience (Alternative/Hip Hop)
8:00 PM
The Persuasion Band (Party Music)
OCC Cultural/Acoustic Stage
12:00 PM
ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo
12:45 PM
Taylor DeRousse (Acoustic Variety)
2:00 PM
AcousticAsh (Acoustic Variety)
3:30 PM
Acoustic Madness (Acoustic/Americana)
House Of Dank Performance Area
12:00 PM
CTYHOP® Silent Disco Presents:
DJ Kaely Kellz (House & Energetic) and DJ QURL (Electronic)
4:00 PM
Movement Detroit Presents
6:30 PM
Movement Detroit Presents
7:45 PM
Movement Detroit Presents
Detroit Institute Of Arts Kids Stage
11:30 AM
"The Adventures of Kitty Montellier" by Flying Cardboard Theater
12:30 PM
Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music Show
1:15 PM
Magic W/ Randyl Lee
2:00 PM
NatSpinz
2:45 PM
Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music Show
3:30 PM
Magic W/ Randyl Lee
4:15 PM
NatSpinz
5:00 PM
Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff
5:45 PM
Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music Show
6:30 PM
Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff