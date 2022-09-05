Expand / Collapse search

Labor Day lineups for Detroit Jazz Fest, Arts Beats & Eats

By , Veronica Meadows and Jack Nissen
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 2 Detroit

Final day of Detroit Jazz Fest is Labor Day

The world-renown talent on display at the Detroit Jazz Festival will be in the city for one more day on Labor Day.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. 

The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. 

Find more things to do here.

Detroit Jazz Fest - Lineup

JP Morgan Chase Main Stage

12:45 PM
University of Michigan Jazz Showcase

2:45 PM
Theo Croker II Love Qauntum Feat. Gary Bartz

4:45 PM
Dianne Reeves

7:15 PM
2022 Artist-in-Residence Chucho Valdes Quartet

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage

2 PM
Ethan Iverson Trio (with Larry Grenadier and Nasheet Waits)

4 PM
Artemis featuring Renee Rosnes, Ingrid Jensen, Nicole Glover, ALexa Tarantino, Noriko Ueda & Allison Miller

6:15 PM
John Scofield's "Yankee Go Home" Featuring Vicente Archer, Jon Cowherd & Josh Dion

Absopure Waterfront Stage

11:45 AM
Detroit Public Schools Showcase

2:15 PM
Ralphe Armstrong

4 PM
2022 Legacy Artist Alvin Waddles Trio

6:15 PM
JD Allen Trio

Pyramid Stage

2 PM
[Human Music] Winner of the DJFF Collegiate Combo Competition

4 PM
Signal Quartet

5:45 PM
Emmet Cohen Trio

Arts, Beats, Eats - Lineup

Jim Beam National Stage

3:00 PM 
Polish Muslims (Polka Rock)

4:00 PM 
Your Generation In Concert (Tribute/Covers)

6:30 PM 
Rob Base & Montel Jordan (Hip-Hop/R&B)

7:45 PM 
Flo Rida (Hip-Hop/R&B)

Shorts/Old Nation Alternative Rock Stage

12:15 PM 
Good Greene (Alternative Hip-Hop)

1:45 PM 
Remnose (Alternative/Indie)

3:15 PM 
Reuther (Rock/Punk)

4:45 PM 
Those Legs (Indie)

6:15 PM 
Nadim Azzam (Alternative/Hip-Hop)

8:00 PM 
Autumn Kings (Alt Rock)

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Rock Stage

12:00 PM 
Nick & Keelan (Acoustic Variety Top 40 Covers)

1:30 PM 
J Michael & The Heavy Burden (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

3:00 PM 
BandWagon  (Alternative/Classic Rock)

4:30 PM 
Chris Canas Band (Blues/Soul)

6:00 PM 
Standing Room Only (Rock/Classic Rock )

7:45 PM 
The Reefermen (Rock)

Baker College Country/Americana Stage

12:00 PM 
Leonardo (Acoustic/Americana)

1:30 PM 
Hard Luck Pete & The Wrong Way Streets (Country)

3:00 PM 
Jacki Danies Show (Pop/Country)

4:30 PM 
Kate Hinote Trio (Alternative/Folk)

6:00 PM 
Tyler Roy (Country/ Rock)

7:45 PM 
The Orbitsuns (Old School Country/Outlaw Country)

Michigan Lottery R&B Stage

12:15 AM 
Kenyatta Rashon (R&B)

1:45 PM 
The No Boundaries Quartet (Jazz/Funk)

3:15 PM 
Weebone Entertainment (Neo-Soul/R&B)

4:45 PM 
Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations (Motown)

6:15 PM 
Nique Love Rhodes & the NLR Experience (Alternative/Hip Hop)

8:00 PM 
The Persuasion Band  (Party Music)

OCC Cultural/Acoustic Stage 

12:00 PM
ABE Visual Art - Artist Demo

12:45 PM 
Taylor DeRousse (Acoustic Variety)

2:00 PM 
AcousticAsh (Acoustic Variety)

3:30 PM 
Acoustic Madness (Acoustic/Americana)

House Of Dank Performance Area

12:00 PM
CTYHOP® Silent Disco Presents:  
DJ Kaely Kellz (House & Energetic) and DJ QURL (Electronic)

4:00 PM
Movement Detroit Presents

6:30 PM 
Movement Detroit Presents

7:45 PM
Movement Detroit Presents

Detroit Institute Of Arts Kids Stage

11:30 AM
"The Adventures of Kitty Montellier" by Flying Cardboard Theater

12:30 PM
Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music Show

1:15 PM 
Magic W/ Randyl Lee

2:00 PM
NatSpinz

2:45 PM
Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music Show

3:30 PM 
Magic W/ Randyl Lee

4:15 PM
NatSpinz

5:00 PM 
Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

5:45 PM 
Kevin Devine's Rollicking Music Show

6:30 PM 
Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff