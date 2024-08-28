Labor Day weekend travel in Michigan: Traffic, gas prices and weather

Each year, many look forward to one last summer trip over Labor Day weekend.

And while Labor Day is on Monday, Sept. 2, it is common for people to start their trips on the preceding Thursday or Friday to make the most of their time off.

"Since many kids are already back in school, regional road trips tend to be the most popular option for families," said the vice president of travel for AAA, Debbie Haas.

Here are some things to keep in mind, particularly if you're driving to your destination this Labor Day weekend.

MDOT pauses road construction projects

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Michigan Department of Transportation is halting 96 out of 161 ongoing construction projects in the state, and removing lane restrictions around those projects "to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers," the department stated in a news release.

The traffic restrictions will be lifted from 3 p.m. on Friday, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

"While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures," according to MDOT.

On Labor Day, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic due to the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk, which will take place from 6:30 a.m. until noon.

"Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end," MDOT released.

For updates regarding the 2024 Mackinac Bridge Walk, visit MackinacBridge.org/Walk or call 906-643-7600.

To check which MDOT projects will still be active, with lane restrictions, during Labor Day weekend, click here.

Best and worst times to travel by car

"Drivers should expect the most severe traffic jams before the holiday weekend as commuters mix with travelers," said Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX – a company that provides transportation data and analytics.

In Michigan, westbound I-96 from Detroit to Grand Rapids will be one of the busiest roads on Thursday, with peak congestion around 1:30 p.m., according to INRIX. Drivers should expect about a 20% traffic increase, with an estimated travel time of nearly three hours on the highway around that peak period.

Drivers should aim to travel for Labor Day weekend during the morning hours on Thursday and Friday to evade peak congestion in the afternoon and early evening, AAA and INRIX released. If departing on Saturday, the afternoon is the optimal time for car travel. For those returning on Sunday or on Labor Day, an early departure is advised to bypass the afternoon traffic surge.

(AAA)

Labor Day weekend gas prices

Drivers can expect lower fuel costs this holiday weekend, compared to 2023.

Over the Labor Day weekend of 2023, the national average for a gallon of gas stood at $3.81, but prices have stabilized recently, averaging about $3.40 per gallon.

"The national average over Labor Day weekend in 2023 was $3.81. In recent weeks, gas prices have remained steady, hovering around $3.40," according to AAA. "Despite the popularity of summer road trips, overall gas demand is down as daily driving habits have changed post-pandemic, tempering price spikes."

However, as hurricane season reaches its peak in September, storms impacting Gulf Coast refineries could potentially drive up gas prices again.

Southeast Michigan weather during the holiday weekend

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. While temperatures could reach the upper 80s on Friday, there are some chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms that could continue, on and off, into early Saturday morning.

However, the rest of Saturday will be mostly dry and sunny, with temperatures near the mid 80s, said FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra. A couple of showers are likely on Sunday, with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday is expected to be clear, and temperatures will be knocked down to the lower 70s, Kevra added.