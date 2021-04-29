Labor organizers, lawmakers push for union to protect State Fair site Amazon workers

A new Amazon fulfillment center is being built at the old State Fair Grounds in Detroit.

Labor organizers and lawmakers are pushing for workers to be able to unionize at the facility.

For Amazon to be a good corporate citizen it knows what it needs to do," said Adam Obernauer, the director of Retail Organizing Project for the Retail, Wholesale, Department Store Union, "But it's going to take some destruction to get them to do it."

A webinar was held by the State Fairgrounds Development Coalition for voices supporting a union to unite. This comes after the coalition says Amazon used aggressive tactics to defeat a union drive by its Alabama workers.

"If your workers want to unionize, you have the resources to provide a livable wage, what are you scared of?" Rep. Rashida Tlaib said.

Tlaib and Rep. Andy Levin are pushing for the Protect the Right to Organize Act.

The coalition also wants the jobs at the facility to pay higher wages.

"When Bezos and Amazon troll Congress by saying, 'We pay $15 an hour, you should match us,' I mean it's just disrespectful," Obernauer said.

Amazon released a statement:

"The fact is that Amazon already offers what unions are requesting for employees: industry-leading pay, comprehensive benefits, opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe work environment. At Amazon, these benefits and opportunities come with the job, as does the ability to communicate directly with the leadership of the company."

