Labradoodle rescued from Eastpointe house fire that killed 2 other dogs needs new home

A sad story with a silver lining - two dogs died in a fire in Eastpointe and the home appeared to be a total loss. But a third dog escaped when firefighters broke in — and with the help of the community, that dog has been found.

The backstory:

Wolf is a 1-year-old labradoodle mix — surrendered to Eastpointe animal shelter — after surviving a fire that killed two other dogs.

"Despite everything he’s been through, he’s doing really well," said Officer Sanchez, Eastpointe Animal Control.

The house fire broke out at the Nine Mile and Tuscany residence just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The cause is under investigation.

No humans were home — but Wolf was, along with two other dogs — Ice and Achilles. They both died of smoke inhalation, but Wolf escaped.

"Ice was an older dog, and he was such a friendly guy, and Achilles was too," said Sanchez. "To just lose both of them at once really takes a toll."

Officer Sanchez personally knew all three dogs and the homeowner. She was called to the scene — and knew Wolf was on the loose.

"And he’s a black dog and it’s night at this point. it was snowing, cars were going by," Sanchez said.

She made a post on social media — and Eastpointe residents came together to find this sweet dog.

Afterward — the homeowner surrendered Wolf, because he lost his home and he knew that Sanchez would find the right rescue for Wolf - so someone could give him a wonderful home.

"He’s a great guy. He’s always had a happy-go-lucky personality," Sanchez said. "He still smells a little bit of soot, but another bath would help with that."

Wolf will be up for adoption through Rejoyceful Animal Rescue. For more information, tap here.

