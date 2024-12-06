LaFontaine of Livonia agrees to fines for allegedly falsifying documents

LaFontaine Motors of Livonia will now pay several fines and penalties after having its dealership license suspended by the Michigan Department of State, who accused them of falsifying documents to lease used cars as new ones.

State officials say they suspended the license for "imminent harm to the public" and that the dealership, also known as "LaFontaine Hyundai of Livonia" admitted to quote, "Fraudulent acts in connection with selling or otherwise dealing in vehicles."

Among the violations triggering the state action: "Improper odometer disclosure" and "improper use of dealer plates," and now some buyers are coming forward with their own questions about experiences they’ve had.

"I feel very disappointed," said Shayla Bryant of Canton. "I feel like I was kind of mislead in multiple things."

Bryant says she was leased a 2024 Santa Fe despite it being part of an open recall…and reached out to state investigators after learning of the license suspension.

"Once that happened, like, the fact that it almost went down a hill with my kids in the car and then backed over me, so my kids could have watched me get hit by a car," she said. "I can’t even get over that aspect."

But LaFontaine says they have 100% zero faults there, saying it’s impossible to lease a new car under open recall.

They say the manufacturer’s system for putting the deal together simply would not allow it, and that the recall appears to have happened after the car was leased.

FOX 2 is checking with Hyundai’s corporate office to see what may have happened. Meanwhile, LaFontaine explains the license suspension, which is now reinstated. Saying in part:

"…this decision stems from a clerical error during the unwinding of a transaction and CVR processing."

"We want to be clear: we find these actions of those involved completely unacceptable. Immediate ramifications have been enforced for those involved, and we are conducting a thorough review of all policies and procedures to ensure such incidents never happen again. The trust and confidence of our valued guests are paramount, and we take this matter with the utmost seriousness."