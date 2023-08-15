Lake Michigan drownings down 33% in 2023

Drownings in the Great Lakes are down in Lake Michigan and across the region with a third fewer deaths reported this year compared to 2022.

As of Aug. 15, 2023, 24 people have died in Lake Michigan, which is frequently the lake where the most drownings occur. Across the Great Lakes 56 drownings have occurred.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project which tracks drowning statistics said the elements had served as natural deterrents that kept people out of the water.

According to a release from the GLSRP, a cold and wet spring, cold water temperatures throughout June, cold and wet weekends, and the Canadian Wildfire Air Quality Alerts all played a factor in fewer drownings.

The reduced numbers are showing up in the data that's collected by GLSRP. According to a release issued in July 2022, 62 people had died in the Great Lakes.

DNR: If you see these two flags, don't go in the water

Over the past 13 years, Great Lakes drownings have steadily increased. Since 2020, 373 people have died.