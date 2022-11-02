Lake Orion boy, 10, threatens to 'shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley'; no charges filed yet

A 10-year-old boy from Lake Orion was arrested this week after he told a classmate he would shoot up his school 'like Ethan Crumbley'.

In the days after the Oxford High School shooting last November, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and prosecutor Karen McDonald were resolute that any students who threatened similar actions would be arrested and charged.

But that doesn't appear to be the case for a 10-year-old from Lake Orion, a neighboring city of Oxford.

On October 28, a 10-year-old was removed from Paint Creek Elementary School after reportedly telling another student "I’m going to shoot up the school like Ethan Crumbley."

The student was immediately removed from school and taken to Children’s Village where he spent the night on Friday. Meanwhile, authorities investigated and found unsecured guns in his home, which belonged to his father.

"It may not be a credible threat but that doesn't make it any less a crime or any less terrifying," Bouchard said.

The guns were removed, and Sheriff Bouchard recommended an arrest to the prosecutor's office.

And that's where it stands now. McDonald has not authorized an arrest, yet.

"A criminal charge is not always a correct answer. Right now we have eyes on this family and we're determining what steps we need to take to keep the family safe," said Oakland County Chief assistant Prosecutor David Williams.

Apparently, in a letter to parents on Wednesday, the Lake Orion Public schools superintendent said that the threat was "unsubstantiated." The student was suspended for five days.

However, school threats are becoming more and more common in Oakland County with Bouchard saying they get several each week. A council is meeting Friday in Oakland County to determine how to address the rising threats they're dealing with each week.