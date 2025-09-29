Lake Orion woman accused of running over 11 people in Warren with her Jeep

article

The Brief A Lake Orion woman was charged for allegedly running people over in Warren with her SUV. 30-year-old Rachele Ricklefs was accused in the case and was charged with 18 felonies. According to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, Ricklefs intentionally drove her Jeep into 10 individuals and one police officer.



A Lake Orion woman was charged amid allegations of running over at least 11 people overnight on Friday throughout Warren.

Timeline:

Officials say on Sept. 26, Warren police received multiple calls related to people being hit allegedly by a black Jeep driven by 30-year-old Rachele Ricklefs. At the time, police say Ricklefs had her six-year-old child with her.

According to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, Ricklefs intentionally drove her Jeep into 10 individuals and one police officer. However, additional victims have not been identified as of Monday.

Police say Ricklefs was stopped in the parking lot of Walmart in the 29000 block of Van Dyke after she drove into two people loading groceries into their vehicles. She allegedly resisted arrest but was taken into custody.

Earlier that Friday, officials say Clawson police encountered Ricklefs where, at that time, her 12-year-old son escaped out of the vehicle and Ricklefs drove away, hitting two Clawson police cars.

What's next:

On Monday, Ricklefs was in court where she was arraigned on the following charges:

10 Counts: Assault with Intent to Murder, each a life or any term of years felony

2 Counts: Police Officer – Fleeing – Third Degree – Vehicle Code, each a 5-year felony

2 Counts: Malicious Destruction of Fire or Police Property, each a 4-year felony

2 Counts: Malicious Destruction of Personal Property, each a 5-year felony

1 Count: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, a 4-year felony

1 Count: Police Officer – Assaulting/Resisting/Obstructing, a 2-year felony

1 Count: Child Abuse – 4th Degree, a 1-year misdemeanor

A judge set Ricklefs’ bond at $750,000 cash and, if released, would have to wear a GPS tether, have no contact with any witnesses, and be on house arrest.

Ricklefs is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on Oct. 7 and a Preliminary Exam on Oct. 14.

