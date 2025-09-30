Hit-and-run spree in Royal Oak, Clawson, Hazel Park, and Warren leads to charges against Lake Orion woman

article

A Lake Orion woman is now facing more than a dozen felony charges for a hit-and-run spree that included crashes in Royal Oak, Clawson, Hazel Park, and Warren on Friday night.

Rachele Ricklefs, 30, is accused of hitting numerous pedestrians and a police vehicle before she was finally arrested. Warren police said Ricklefs had her two children in her vehicle during this series of intentional crashes.

Timeline:

The first pedestrian crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday when a man riding a bicycle near 11 Mile and Main in Royal Oak was hit by a dark-colored SUV. That driver, later identified as Ricklefs, sped away.

Around 9:45 p.m., Clawson police spotted the black Jeep Compass and had contact with Ricklefs, who was reported to be in the midst of a mental health crisis. During that encounter, she allegedly reversed into a Clawson patrol vehicle, fled the scene, then returned and hit another patrol vehicle.

Police said Ricklefs then allegedly drove toward an officer before fleeing and being pursued by Clawson officers. According to the Warren Police Department, Ricklefs' 12-year-old son was able to escape her vehicle during the Clawson encounter, but her 6-year-old daughter was still in the SUV as she fled.

After fleeing Clawson police, Ricklefs allegedly hit another pedestrian in the area of 10 Mile and Dequindre in Hazel Park.

Ricklefs is accused of another hit-and-run around 10:50 p.m. when she allegedly ran over a man in the parking lot of a Warren business on Nine Mile.

Again, she allegedly fled and headed north to the area of 14 Mile and Van Dyke, where she allegedly hit two more victims before fleeing. She then drove to the parking lot of a nearby business, where she allegedly ran over an employee.

Following that pedestrian crash, Ricklefs' allegedly fled south on Van Dyke. While on Van Dyke near Convention Boulevard, she allegedly hit a man who was crossing the street, and proceeded south.

She allegedly drove toward more people as she approached the Walmart at 12 Mile and Van Dyke before entering the parking lot of the store and allegedly hitting a Walmart employee. While attempting to flee that scene, police said she hit two more pedestrians and their vehicles.

Police said Ricklefs then resisted arrest. She is accused of attempting to bite and kick officers before being taken into custody.

The victims:

Police said all 10 victims who were struck are reported as stable.

Ricklefs's daughter, who was with her throughout the night, was not injured.

The charges:

Ricklefs is now facing 10 counts of assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of third-degree fleeing and eluding, two counts of malicious destruction of police/fire property, two counts of malicious destruction of personal property, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of resisting and obstructing police, and one count of fourth-degree child abuse.

She was given a $750,000 cash/surety bond.

Dig deeper:

Police said Ricklefs does not have a criminal history.

She may have been experiencing a person with schizophrenic episode.