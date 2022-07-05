Landscaper hospitalized after being hit and pinned against house by angry driver in Southfield, police say

article

Police in Southfield said a woman who was angry with a landscaping company drove up a sidewalk and hit a worker as he was trimming a yard, eventually pinning him against a home.

According to Southfield Police, an employee from Jasman Landscaping, based out of Saint Clair Shores, was trimming a yard on Hilton Street just north of 10 Mile when the woman hit him and pinned him against the house.

Coworkers told police that the woman was angry and yelling at the workers for refusing to give her a quote. After driving down the street and yelling at the workers, she drove onto the sidewalk, between two houses, and hit the man.

Witnesses said she then got out of her car and started to pull on the man's hair.

The landscaper was eventually freed and has been hospitalized. It's not known exactly how serious he was hurt but police said he was not killed.

Several Southfield Police Officers are still on the scene and investigating.

The woman was arrested. Her name was not released.