Lanes closed on 11 Mile near downtown Royal Oak for railroad bridge repairs

Only one lane of 11 Mile is open in each direction just outside of downtown Royal Oak. The railroad company needs the lanes closed while a bridge is repaired.



Drivers headed to and from downtown Royal Oak may experience delays for the few weeks as railroad bridge repairs are made.

The outside lanes of 11 Mile are closed under the railroad viaduct west of Washington Avenue, and are expected to remain closed for about a week and a half after closing earlier this week for a two-week stretch. Then, the inside lanes will close for another two weeks.

According to the city, the CN Railroad is making repairs to the bridge to prevent debris from falling onto the road. According to city officials, the repairs are long overdue.

These lane closures come as eastbound I-696 remains closed, making 11 Mile one of the detours many drivers have chosen to take to avoid the closed freeway.