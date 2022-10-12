Lanes closing on WB I-696 to prep Oakland County freeway for next year's project

Some lanes on I-696 will close this weekend in Oakland County in preparation for a rebuilding project starting next year.

From 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, only one lane will be open on the westbound side of the freeway from Telegraph to I-275. On and off ramps will be closed intermittently during this time.

Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday through late December, two lanes will be open on westbound I-696 from Evergreen to I-275. On and off ramps are expected to stay open.

Read: Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696

During these closures, the shoulders will be widened. There will also be pavement repairs and temporary median crossovers added.

Next year, eastbound I-696 will be rebuilt from I-275 to Evergreen Road with both directions of traffic on the current westbound side. In 2024, westbound I-696 will be rebuilt from Evergreen Road to I-275 with traffic sharing the current eastbound side. In 2025, there will be restoration of the median and crossover locations.