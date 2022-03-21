Lapeer County home burns down after massive Monday morning fire, neighbors say 4 killed

article

A home in a Lapeer County village burned to the ground Monday and neighbors said that multiple people died in a fire that started early Monday morning.

The Dryden Village home was a total loss after a blaze started around 5 a.m.

Neighbors said that four people died in the fire. FOX 2 has reached out to confirm the details from the fire department.

Viewer video from the fire showed flames several feet high sticking out of the roof. Hours later, aerial footage of the home showed most of it gone, with debris in and around the property.

According to neighbors that were on the scene, they first heard an explosion before trying to help. However, by the time people arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Homes that were adjacent to the fire also sustained damage to the exterior.

The scene was still active around 10 a.m., with evidence of the ruins smouldering.

A home in Dryden Village on fire. Photo courtesy of Nick Lewis.

Both state police and local authorities were on-site for the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later with FOX 2 for more details