LaPorta practices Friday, status for Rams still questionable

Sam LaPorta is one step closer to potentially playing Sunday night in the playoff opener.

LaPorta took part in practice today but remains questionable for the Rams game. Various reports were that LaPorta suffered a hyperextended knee and bone bruise in the season finale win over the Vikings.

"LaPorta will run around today so he's feeling better," Campbell said. "We'll know much, much more after today's practice. And then what does it look like tomorrow when he wakes up?"

The rookie record-setting tight end participated in the practice walk-through Wednesday but sat out Thursday.

"I know this. He's gotten better every day," Campbell said. "And so we're gonna have him out there and take some practice reps and see where it goes to different points."

The coach said part of Sunday's game plan will be offensive packages with LaPorta and without.

"You're ready for both, you know, and we've gotten enough reps walked through, to be able to adapt and adjust," he said.

Campbell gave some updates on injuries including cornerback Jerry Jacobs. Various reports have said he is headed to Injured Reserve.

"Jerry had a little injury or whatever and we won't make any transactions until tomorrow," Campbell said.

The third-year coach was asked about if the team success and impact on the city has sunk in yet, with the Lions reaching 12 wins for the first time since 1991.

"I don't. And I would say, I don't ever really get that way. That's more after the fact," he said. "When I can really look back and say, Wow, okay. I think for me, I'm very much I'm in the whole process of it, you know, and I take it as it comes.

"I understand that we're in first round of the playoffs. We won the Division. We got a really good Rams team coming in here. But for me, this is like preparing for Minnesota last week preparing for Dallas the week before it's it's very much just just like that Kansas City week one. That's how I think of it.

"And if I don't think of it that way, then it's out of the norm. And now what happens, you know? They're good. They're good. They're ready."

