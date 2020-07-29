Large fire at chemical plant in Rockwood causes shelter in place, evacuation orders

A large fire has been reported at a chemical plant in Rockwood Wednesday with authorities issuing the warning to avoid or leave the area

The fire started sometime this afternoon, at the R.J. Marshall Company, 21220 Huron River Drive, located east of I-75, North of the Huron River and west of Jefferson.

Monroe County Emergency Management will be calling residents recommending that they shelter in place or evacuate within one mile. Residents that live on Huron River Drive between Lamont and Truman are being advised that you should evacuate the area.

The Rockwood Community Center (32001 Fort St.) is open for residents that need somewhere to go. If you live in the area and wish to evacuate, residents are also welcome to go to the Community Center.

According to the RJ Marshall website, it says it "supplies industrial raw materials for solid surface, cast polymer products and flame retardant solutions for the thermoset and thermoplastics industries."

Rockwood is the southernmost city in Wayne County bordering Monroe County.

According to a published report in The News-Herald, Firefighters and emergency rescue vehicles from Flat Rock, Woodhaven, Brownstown Township, Gibraltar and Berlin Township are responding. Hazmat trucks are also at the scene.