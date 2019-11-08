Large fire leaves Flat Rock business a complete loss

Employees at Premiere Office Installations were in a meeting in the front of the building when someone smelled smoke Friday morning - that's when things turned chaotic.

The fire started in the back of the building at Vreeland and Hall Road and quickly spread.

"Very quickly the structure was fully involved," said Chief William Vack, Flat Rock Fire Department.

The Flat Rock business is a complete loss, the roof is now collapsed and everything inside is destroyed. During the blaze, four other fire departments from Woodhaven, Rockwood, Gibraltar and Huron Township, were brought in to help.

The company installs office furniture and the warehouse that burned was full of it

"We had extra hazards back there," Vack said. "We had two hi-lows in the building propane powered, we had several propane cylinders explode and we had to pull back for a little bit."

The owner of the company was at the site, but declined to talk on camera but he did tell us that there were about twelve employees in the building when the fire started and they all got out safely.

Advertisement

The fire started at about 9 a.m. and fire fighters spent much of the day on scene

"We're going in cutting more holes in the sides of the building to access areas that are created by the collapse of the roof," Vack said, to root out hot spots that might still be there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.