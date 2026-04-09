'Large potholes' to blame for Michigan school bus crash in Wayne County

article

The Brief Emergency crews responded to a bus crash in Wayne County on Thursday morning. Three students enrolled in Huron Township schools who suffered minor injuries were released to their parents. The cause of the crash was potholes, police say.



Emergency services responded Thursday morning to a school bus that lost control and drove into a ditch with students enrolled at Huron Township Schools inside.

Three of the students suffered minor injuries and were released at the scene to their parents.

According to investigators, large potholes are to blame for the crash.

What we know:

Both the police and fire department of Huron Township responded to the area of Clark and Judd Roads just after 8:30 a.m. for reports that a school bus crashed into a ditch.

All students on the bus were either taken to school on a separate bus or released to their parents at the scene.

According to the public safety department, the bus driver was traveling at appropriate speeds and drove on the right side of the road to avoid large potholes.

The roadway gave out, causing the driver to go into the ditch.

What they're saying:

Everette Robbins, director of public safety, released a statement about the incident in a news release:

"As always, with student safety first in all our minds, the Huron School District worked with us to make sure we had all the necessary information to conduct our investigation. The interior camera of the bus was quickly reviewed, and the actions of the driver appear to have been appropriate. The driver was not texting or in violation of the hands-free law prior to the accident. Speed and/or intoxicants do NOT appear to be a factor in the crash. This appears to simply be a case of the road being soft and the driver took the appropriate actions to do what could be done to avoid something worse. We are thankful that all our kids are safe."

What's next:

The Wayne County Roads Division has been notified about the conditions in the area.