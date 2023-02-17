Large-scale marijuana operation busted in northern Michigan

State Police busted a major marijuana grow operation in northern MIchigan on the state's east side.

Michigan State Police said it executed a search warrant in Ogemaw County, more than an hour north of Saginaw.

Working in cooperation with the county prosecutor's office, the Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section of MSP obtained two search warrants for homes connected to a large-scale illegal marijuana grow operation in Richland Township.

The search warrants were executed on Feb. 15.

The investigation yielded more than 5,400 pot plants seized and more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana.

According to a release from state police, the suspects grow operation violated multiple laws, including the Medical Marijuana Act of 2008, the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act of 2016, and the Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act of 2018.