Large warehouse fire burns overnight in Dearborn

A large warehouse in Dearborn burned through the overnight hours, closing traffic in the area.

Right now some of the roads remain shut down as crews continue to clean up and investigate.

Some drone video shows flames engulfing the building on the 6700 block of Chase Road. It happened between 10 and 11 p.m. the night of Christmas.

The fire burned for hours.

It's not yet clear what was inside the warehouse or what may have ignited the blaze.

We're told Chase Road will remain closed between Henn and Warren Avenue at least through this afternoon of Dec. 26.