Last call - Loaded Dice Brewery announces some weekend hours after closure

After closing suddenly last week, Loaded Dice Brewery in Troy announced that fans can still enjoy its beers - but not for long.

Loaded Dice decided that it would open for a short time during the next two weekends. The brewery will be open this Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m., and Friday, March 21 and Saturday, March 22 from 5-10 p.m.

Both Fridays, the Bart's Pizza food truck will be at the brewery from 5-8 p.m.

"Don’t miss this chance to raise one last glass with us!" Loaded Dice wrote in a post sharing the news. "Come say hi… and goodbye."

The backstory:

Last Friday, Loaded Dice shared that the business was closed, effective immediately.

In addition to the closure of Loaded Dice, the closure of Rebuy Brewing Co. - formerly Brooks Brewing in Shelby Township - was also announced. The owners of Loaded Dice took over Brooks and rebranded the brewery several months ago.

"We gave it everything we had, holding on as long as we could, but the current market conditions have made it impossible to continue," the owners wrote in posts made on both Loaded Dice's and Rebuy's social media pages.

Loaded Dice had also been planning a second LD location in Clawson, but issues with the building last year had delayed that project, and it never opened.