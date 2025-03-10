Troy's Loaded Dice Brewery closes

The Brief Loaded Dice Brewery and Rebuy Brewing Co. both closed last week. The owners cited "current market conditions" as the reason for the closures. These closures are just the latest in a rash of Michigan brewery closures.



Loaded Dice Brewery served its final beer last week.

The Troy brewery shared Friday afternoon that the business was closing immediately.

In addition to the closure of Loaded Dice, the closure of Rebuy Brewing Co. - formerly Brooks Brewing in Shelby Township - was also announced. The owners of Loaded Dice took over Brooks and rebranded the brewery several months ago.

"We gave it everything we had, holding on as long as we could, but the current market conditions have made it impossible to continue," the owners wrote in posts made on both Loaded Dice's and Rebuy's social media pages.

The posts ended with a message: "This isn't goodbye — just see ya later."

Loaded Dice had also been planning a second LD location in Clawson, but issues with the building last year had delayed that project, and it never opened.

These are just the latest in a string of recent brewery closures across the state. Last month, Blue Skies Brewery closed. The business did not cite a reason for shuttering, but directed patrons to its other unaffected locations in Jackson and the Irish Hills area.

In Detroit, Brew Detroit closed its taproom as the year began, and production moved across the state to Marshall after the brewery was acquired by a beverage company. According to both Brew Detroit and Benchmark Beverage Co., the change was necessary for the brewery to survive.

Other Michigan breweries that recently closed up shop due to financial struggles and drops in business include Wyoming's 3 Gatos Brewery, Brite Eyes Brewing Co. in Kalamazoo, and Arctic Circle Brewing Co. in Chesterfield. Other beer makers have also shut their doors, but did not share reasons for the closures.