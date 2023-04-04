Last hospitalized Michigan State shooting victim discharged to another facility

The last hospitalized Michigan State University shooting victim has been discharged from Sparrow Hospital to another facility, police said Tuesday.

Five students were hurt, and three others were killed on the campus on Feb.13.

The victim discharged Tuesday had been listed in critical condition, but MSU police said they were stable when moved.

All five surviving victims had been critical immediately following the shooting, but their conditions have continued to improve.

READ: Victim who was discharged from hospital says he 'almost didn't make it'

Police are not identifying the victims who survived, though family members identified three of the victims – Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez, John Hao, and Nate Statly.

The three victims who were killed, Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alexandria Verner, were laid to rest in the week after the tragedy. According to reports, the three students will receive posthumous bachelor's degrees from the school.